1 dead in Woodbridge crash

Posted 8:13 PM, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 08:15PM, January 19, 2020

WOODBRIDGE — One person died in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Litchfield Turnpike (RT 69) south of Downs Road at approximately 4:47 pm.  The crash involved a single vehicle and the operator was the only occupant.

The CT State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is also assisting with the investigation.

RT 69, between Downs Road and Dillon Rd, will be closed for the next several hours.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

