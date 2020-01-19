State Senator Henri Martin (R-Bristol), a ranking member of the Transportation Committee, talks about his opposition to the Democrats’ “trucks-only” tolls plan, a final version of which still has not been released.
The Real Story: State Sen. Henri Martin on toll proposal
-
The Real Story: State Sen. Kevin Kelly on healthcare, prescription prices, marijuana and tolls
-
The Real Story: House Speaker on competing transportation funding plans
-
The Real Story: Governor Lamont on tolls & the 2020 session
-
The Real Story: QU Law Prof. Bill Dunlap on trucks-only tolls
-
The Real Story: Senator Len Fasano on the Governor’s “CT 2030” transportation plan
-
-
The Real Story: Governor Lamont’s revised toll plan – a better plan?
-
The Real Story: Rep. John Hampton on trucks-only tolls
-
Governor Lamont holds transportation panel on CT tolls
-
Lines drawn in sand following transportation meeting at Governor’s residence
-
Gov. meets with Senate Democrats for two hours to pitch CT2030
-
-
Newtown passes resolution opposing tolls in Connecticut
-
Lamont answers public’s questions on tolls, transportation
-
New York state legislator proposes tolls on Connecticut drivers