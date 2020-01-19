WEATHER WATCH: Deep freeze sets in
The Real Story: State Sen. Henri Martin on toll proposal

Posted 1:56 PM, January 19, 2020, by and , Updated at 01:57PM, January 19, 2020

State Senator Henri Martin (R-Bristol), a ranking member of the Transportation Committee, talks about his opposition to the Democrats’ “trucks-only” tolls plan, a final version of which still has not been released.

