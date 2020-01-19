CTBucketList: Skiing for everybody at Mount Southington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON - Our FOX61 Winter CT Bucket List brought us to Mount Southington, where there are wonderful opportunities for people of any ability to get out here on the mountain.

Jerry Miserandino, with Leaps of Faith Adaptive Skiers, says their goal is to "help anyone with a disability that may involve balance, movement, fear of skiing, to ski in comfort and get the 'Wow' of, 'If I can do this I can do anything', to give them the power to increase their lives. And do stuff other than sitting in a wheelchair doing nothing."

And that is happening thanks to some great technology, including something called a Tetra.

"The Tetra ski is all about a remote control" says Nate Hanson, Northeast Tetra Ski coordinator. "It is powered like a power wheelchair, you were using your joystick to make a left and right turns".

Nate says his hope is that everybody wants to come back and enjoy more time skiing. "Everyone who gets in it instantly wants to book more dates," he says.

Click here if you want to learn more about the Tetra ski, Leaps of Faith, or Mount Southington.