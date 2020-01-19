Farmington helps family rise from ashes with benefit dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON-- A community is coming together to support one family who lost their home just after the start of the new year.

January 2nd, two days after the start of the new decade, the D’Appollonio family experienced something they never thought would happen to them, a fire broke out on their home on Whispering Rod Road causing untold amounts of damage.

Brett D’Appollonio, who is a former volunteer firefighter, was home at the time of the incident, told FOX61 for the first time what caused those flames.

“So, I was home with the dogs, one of our logs fell out, got the dogs' bed going, the couch going and that was it,” said Brett D’Appollonio.

The fire left the family with almost nothing, not even clothes for the winter.

Lindsey D’Appollonio said, “It’s hard, every day we are finding something new, we had to go out and buy hats yesterday before the storm because we didn’t have any hats. It’s just every day it’s something new we have to go out and buy, I’m sure it’s going to be like that for the next several months, 12 months at least.”

Fast-forwarding just a few weeks later neighbors, friends, and fire officials hosted a benefit dinner to help the family start over.

Todd Jones with the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company said, “You know let the family have some fun for the day and enjoy themselves, because for the past few weeks, they’ve been moved out of their house and just trying to rebuild.”

Brian Hunter was a part of the team to help with the benefit dinner, he said, “You know, knowing that you know the people when your department had to go and help them, like putting out the fire is almost not enough when you know the people that close; that’s why we end up where we are today just trying to do as much as we can to help.”

More than 800-meals were prepared and justifiably so, hundreds of supporters came out, donated and shared a laugh to come and support the family support that Brett says he can’t say thank you enough.

Brett D’Appollonio said, “I know we keep saying this over and over, but thank you, unfortunately, it’s going to happen again somewhere and we just want to be, you know to give back to somebody when the time comes.”

The family is currently in a rental property until they can rebuild,