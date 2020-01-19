AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Man rescued from pond in Wolcott after falling through the ice

Posted 5:43 PM, January 19, 2020, by

WOLCOTT -- A man riding his bicycle on the ice fell through and had to be rescued by emergency crews on Sunday.

Chief Edward Stephens said the call came in from a woman near the pond who said someone fell through the ice and into water in the Mill Pond Trail area. Police said the man was up to his shoulders in water when he fell through. The middle-aged man  was riding his bicycle.

Emergency crews initially tried a rope rescue but that did not work as the ropes could not reach him. Fire department personnel used cold-water suits and made the rescue.

Police said the man was conscious throughout the whole incident.

Here are tips on ice safety

