Partly sunny, windy today; frigid air sets in early this week

Yesterday's storm dropped a few inches of snow across much of the state. Expect a good day for the clean up with clearing skies and temperatures reaching the upper 30s to low 40s with a blustery west wind. A cold front will cross the area this afternoon that will drop temperatures tonight, and for the next several days this week.

Make sure you take advantage of the mild temperatures today, as this will be the best time to clear any snow from the back decks or porches.

Then get ready for some chillier weather.

Temperatures stay COLD through early week. Highs may not top the freezing mark on Monday and Tuesday. It's just a reminder that winter is far from done! In fact, we still have 2 months before spring officially arrives.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny & windy. High: 35-42.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, blustery and very cold. Low: teens

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Mid-upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

SATURDAY: Chance for rain. High: 35-40.

