Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii

Posted 4:13 PM, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 04:33PM, January 19, 2020

Honolulu police say two officers have been shot Sunday and the suspect is at large.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside has been engulfed by flames.

The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

