Puerto Rico has been rocked with two devastating natural disasters in the past two years – Hurricane Maria in 2017 and a recent earthquake that is reverberating here in CT. Stan will talk to a local man - Wilfred Lopez - who was on the island visiting family when the earthquake hit. And we'll hear from Waterbury State Representative Geraldo Reyes. who is trying provide assistance to those imperiled on the island.