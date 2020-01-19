Residents digging out from the storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People all across Connecticut started their day shoveling, snow blowing and cleaning off their cars after the first measurable snowfall of the year.

"I was going to shovel but there’s too much so it’s got to be snow blowing especially at the bottom of the driveway," said Susan Szalkiewicz of Bristol.

In Bristol, people woke up to about six inches of snow.

"It’s more than what i expected," said Szalkiewicz. "We could’ve had a lot worse," she said.

"Nice little storm, nothing major, that’s the way we like them, a couple inches at a time," said Jerry Richard of Bristol.

Busy roads and highways were clear by the morning, even side roads had just a little bit of slush left on them.

"The roads are all nice and clean, I really didn’t have any trouble just the driveway here that’s all," said Richard.

The snow didn’t stop people from going about their days in Meriden, which only got about two to three inches of snow.

Some people even spent their Sunday outdoors since the sun was out.

"The temperature is great, it’s perfect for running, especially running up hill," said Mike Elser of Middlebury.

Though people were pleased with the amount of snow we got, many of them said they’d be happier if it just wasn’t winter at all.

"I hate winter," said Tom White. "The older i get the worse it is," he said.

"I like the summer better, spring and fall, seems like when you get older you don’t like the cold too much unless you participate in cold weather sports," said Gary Olson of Meriden.

Whether you enjoy the cold and snow or not, we still have quite a few months left of it.