The Real Story: Oz Griebel on “open” primaries, ranked-choice voting, and election reform

Former leader of the Metro-Hartford Alliance, and former candidate for governor, Oz Griebel, is now leading a push for “open” primaries and other election reforms in Connecticut. Under the current “closed” system, only voters who are registered with a particular party can vote in that party’s primary. Griebel says that leaves almost a-million “unaffiliated” voters out of the process.
Former leader of the Metro-Hartford Alliance, and former candidate for governor, Oz Griebel, is now leading a push for “open” primaries and other election reforms in Connecticut. Under the current “closed” system, only voters who are registered with a particular party can vote in that party’s primary. Griebel says that leaves almost a-million “unaffiliated” voters out of the process.