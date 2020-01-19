WEATHER WATCH: Deep freeze sets in
The Real Story: Oz Griebel on “open” primaries, ranked-choice voting, and election reform

Posted 2:05 PM, January 19, 2020


Former leader of the Metro-Hartford Alliance, and former candidate for governor, Oz Griebel, is now leading a push for “open” primaries and other election reforms in Connecticut. Under the current “closed” system, only voters who are registered with a particular party can vote in that party’s primary. Griebel says that leaves almost a-million “unaffiliated” voters out of the process.

