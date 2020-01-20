× ‘Absolutely plowed in:’ Woman says car buried in snow deliberately

An Ozaukee County woman is upset after she says her car was plowed in on purpose, causing damage to her vehicle.

Jacqueline Rowley found her car knee-deep in snow.

“It was literally up to my handle, I couldn’t open my car door,” she said.

On Friday night, the 21-year-old went out with friends. It was during a snowstorm. Their first stop was at the bowling alley, Circle B Recreation in Cedarburg.

“I decided to just leave my car at Circle B and just come back in the morning since I had been drinking…I’m a very big advocate for not drinking and driving,” Rowley said.

Rowley returned to the parking lot the next morning, to find it in a snow pile. She believes it was done on purpose.

“You can see it was horizontally pushed up against this side, horizontally pushed up against this side, and then big tufts up in the back,” she said.

With the help of her father, it took nearly half an hour to dig it out. “And about 10 minutes of back and forth, back and forth, back and forth trying to get the car out of the spot.”

Because of all the snow pushed under the car, she says it caused damaged.

“A big chunk of my car came off,” she said. “The entire siding on the bottom came off. Mud flapping came off from trying to pull out from the spot.”

Rowley says she spoke with the owner about the incident, but he didn’t seem to care. “He refused to acknowledge that this was deliberately done…actually what he said was, where else are they supposed to go with the snow?!”

Rowley hopes to get an apology from the owner of Circle B Recreation. She also wants to be compensated for the damages.

CBS 58 reached out to Circle B Recreation for comment, but hasn’t yet heard back.