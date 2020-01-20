× Bridgeport man arrested following pusuit, faces burglary charges

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield police say 30-year-old Bridgeport resident Alberto Rosado was arrested and charged following a burglary and police pursuit.

According to police, around 3 a.m. Saturday, Rosado went into an unlocked vehicle parked on South Benson Road and stole a pair of sunglasses. Police said Rosado then used the garage door remote to gain access inside the home. Rosado reportedly entered the house and stole over $6,000 worth of items. The homeowners woke up during the burglary and were able to relay Rosado’s description.

Police reportedly then saw a man who fit the description of Rosado driving a 2019 blue Honda Fit. on Old Post road around 3:30 a.m.

Police soon learned that the car was stolen out of Bridgeport, and attempted to stop it. According to police, the car then took off, engaging police in pursuit. Rosado did not stop, and officers eventually called off the pursuit.

Later that morning, Fairfield detectives gathered evidence that identified Rosado as the suspect and his whereabouts.

Rosado was later arrested at a Citgo gas station on North Avenue without incident, police reported.

Police said Rosado did not have a valid driver’s license. Rosado was also found to have a cell phone that belonged to the victim of the stolen Honda Fit, police said.

Police said they developed probable cause that Rosado was the driver of the Honda Fit they pursued earlier in the morning. When police searched his vehicle at his residence, police said they found several items stolen from the house on South Benson Road.

Rosado faces multiple burglary and larceny charges, as well as criminal possession of a firearm, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Police say he’s also suspected of a similar burglary that happened on Riverside Drive on Friday.

Rosado’s bond was set to $150,000 and he remains in custody.