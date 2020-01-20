MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Coco Gauff of the United States of America plays a backhand during her Women's Singles first round match against Venus Williams of the United States of America against on day one of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Coco Gauff stuns Venus Williams again in first-round Australian Open upset
15-year-old Coco Gauff is the youngest woman in the Australian Open field.
Coco Gauff is just 15 but she now owns two Grand Slam victories over 39-year-old Venus Williams.
Gauff moved into the second round at the Australian Open by beating Williams in straight sets.
The result when the two played each other last year at Wimbledon was the same. Gauff is the youngest woman in the field at Melbourne Park; seven-time major champion Williams was the oldest.
Their matchup was the most anticipated of Day 1 at the first Grand Slam tournament of 2020.
A rainy afternoon saw easy wins for Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer.