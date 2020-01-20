Cold, blustery, but sunny for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chills near zero. Bundle up if you’re headed out and about on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You may also want to keep an eye out for icy patches on a few of the roads if you’re out driving this morning. While it stays cold and breezy today, it’ll be a bright day with sunshine thanks to little/no cloud cover.

We’re cold and quiet heading in to the middle of the week with highs only in the mid to upper 20s into Wednesday. By Thursday temperatures will turn milder as a warming trend builds in.

Other than that the potential for storms or even some type of precipitation holds off until next weekend. At this point it does look like the cold air budges by the time we hit next weekend, so we’re looking at a chance for rain and maybe a few flurries. Models aren’t in agreement of the track currently so we’ll keep you posted. Plenty of time to keep our eye on things.

In the meantime, no major or blockbuster storms are expected at least in the next seven days or so. So try to enjoy the quiet, cool weather for now!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 25-31.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows: 12-18.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

SATURDAY: Chance for rain and possibly wintry mix. High: 35-42.

