Connecticut football player celebrates birthday of little girl he helped

Over the weekend two familiar faces had a celebration to attend at Children’s National Hospital.

Two year old Eleanor and 19-year-old Michael Mushaw, a CCSU football player celebrated Eleanor’s birthday!

The two met under unfortunate circumstances when Eleanor’s family found out she needed a bone marrow transfusion. Mushaw was a perfect match.

The pair met for the first time back in 2019 after Eleanor was discharged from the hospital. She also attended one of his football games in November. You can find more on that story here.

On Saturday, among family, members of the Hospital as well as the president and founder of Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation all celebrated Eleanor and Mushaw.

Mushaw received the Gift of Life award presented by Andy Talley, this for his “selfless donation and its impact on the life of Eleanor and her family.”

If you are interested in donating bone marrow, click here.