Derby crews rescue man stranded in Housatonic River overnight

DERBY — Derby fire crews responded to reports of a person in the Housatonic River water Monday morning.

First responders say they found a patient sitting at the base of a pillar for the railroad bridge at approximately 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, the man had fallen off the bridge and into the water Sunday night. He then swam onto the bridge base.

Derby Police say the man was complaining of an ankle injury.

However, it has not been confirmed if that led to his fall.

The man was recovered safely and brought him to shore, where he was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The rescue crew was evaluated for cold exposure at Griffin Hospital.