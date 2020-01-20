Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening across the state

It’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and groups around the state are celebrating his legacy.

At 8 a.m., a scholarship breakfast in Meriden, located at Francis T. Maloney High School. Senators Blumenthal and Murphy will be in attendance as well as Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz

At 9 a.m., the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Hartford Alumnae Chapter Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, located at the Connecticut Convention Center. Governor Lamont, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, and Senators Blumenthal and Murphy will be in attendance.

At 10 a.m., there will be a celebration in West Hartford to honor Dr. King’s life. It’ll be located at the West Hartford Town Hall auditorium, 50 South Main Street. Senator Blumenthal will be in attendance.

At 11 a.m., the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission kicks off the celebration at the State Capitol. Governor Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz will be in attendance.

At Real Art Ways in Hartford, three moving documentary films the evoke the Civil Rights movement will run. You can learn more here. The schedule is as follows:

11 AM | The Mighty Times: The Legacy of Rosa Parks (40 min.)

12 PM | Selma: The Bridge to the Ballot (40 min.)

1 PM | Soundtrack for a Revolution (80 min.)

The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History will be holding events throughout Monday. You can find them here.

At noon, the Southern Connecticut Chapter of the Union of Black Episcopalians is hosing a celebration honoring Dr. King. It is located at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 28 Church Street, West Haven.

At 2:15 p.m., New Britain will hold its city celebration at the Spottswood African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Senator Murphy will be in attendance.

At 3:30 p.m., they will be a celebration at the Faith Congregational Chuch in Hartford. Senator Murphy will be in attendance.