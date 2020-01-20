× East Haven man arrested in connection with the stabbing

EAST HAVEN — Police arrested an East Haven man in connection with a stabbing Sunday.

Police arrested Robert Cassidy, 52, of East Haven on charges of Assault in the First Degree and Disorderly Conduct. He was held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

On Sunday police were called to a domestic dispute at 55 Hilton Ave. Police said the victim’s sister told dispatch that she had just received a call from her sister reporting that she had been stabbed by her husband. Upon officer’s arrival, they made contact with Cassidy, who immediately put his hands behind his back after stating “I stabbed my wife (3) times.” He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and back, was treated on scene by the East Haven Fire Department and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. She is listed as stable and is expected to survive.