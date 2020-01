× Edge Fitness in Meriden closed due to gas leak

MERIDEN — A fitness club was temporarily closed due to a gas leak Monday.

The club is located 533 S. Broad St. The club management posted on Facebook:

“ATTENTION MEMBERS: We are so sorry we are temporarily closed due to a gas leak. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will post another update when we are back up and running. Thanks for your patience!”