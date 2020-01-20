× Edge Fitness in Meriden closes due to gas leak

MERIDEN — A fitness club was temporarily closed due to a gas leak Monday.

The club is located 533 S. Broad St.

The club management posted on Facebook:

“ATTENTION MEMBERS: We are so sorry we are temporarily closed due to a gas leak. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will post another update when we are back up and running. Thanks for your patience!”

Edge Fitness posted in Facebook about an hour later saying that the gym has reopened.