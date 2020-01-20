EXCLUSIVE: Wolcott man rescued from an icy pond warns people not to go out on the ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wolcott man says he’s lucky to be alive after falling through the ice on a pond Sunday afternoon. Greg Nolan also says he is lucky enough to thank the people who went into the pond and rescued him.

"I want to thank the police, the firemen, and I want to thank the citizens who helped me," said Wolcott resident Greg Nolan.

Greg fell through the ice Sunday afternoon while trying to ride his bike across the Old Mill Pond next to the Scovill Reservoir. Someone happened to be walking the trail at the Scoville reservoir when he fell in. Police say it saved his life.

"Thank God a woman was there on the trail and heard the gentleman’s cries for help," said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens. "She was able to call us."

"I made a big mistake, obviously, yesterday and I’m lucky to be alive, frankly," said Nolan.

Nolan is no stranger to ice. He’s lived near the pond his whole life and enjoys walking out on it. He has even fallen in before while snowshoeing and was able to pull himself out of the water

"That almost made me more overconfident in this one little pond because I said ‘Oh, even if you go in no big deal, you’ll be out in two minutes'." But, I got trapped. I was trapped in the ice," Nolan said.

He spent four hours in the hospital Sunday. He says medical staff brought his body temperature back up from just 93 degrees. Greg says this experience was scary enough to keep him away from ice forever.

"I don’t even think you should go out on the ice," Nolan said. "I’m telling you."

The Department of Energy and Environmental protection says ice should be at least four inches thick in order to go ice fishing or walk on it.