Firefighters rescue man, dog from icy pond

STERLING MA — Firefighters in Massachusetts have rescued a man and a dog from an icy pond.

Authorities say the incident occurred Sunday. The dog was first to fall into East Waushacum Pond, in Sterling north of Worcester.

The man fell in after the canoe he used to try to rescue the animal tipped.

A dive team was called up to assist in the rescue, but the divers weren’t needed after two firefighters in ice rescue gear went out onto the frozen pond to save the pair.

The dog was treated for hyperthemia but authorities said both man and canine were in fine condition by Sunday afternoon.