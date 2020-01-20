Hundreds gather to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Many in our state took the time Monday to attend events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy of service. In West Hartford hundreds came together to continue a 24 year tradition of paying tribute to Dr. King's ideals and vision.

“What can you do tomorrow that you didn’t do today? That’s what it's all about. It doesn’t have to be something large but something small that you might think is insignificant can be significant” event emcee West Hartford police chief Vernon Riddick Jr. said.

Along with community members, city and state leaders, young people also filled the room inside town hall.

This year’s program also welcomed a young woman who is breaking barriers in her own right. College senior and keynote speaker Wanjiku Gatheru is the first Rhodes scholar ever elected from the University of Connecticut.

“I want young people to be able to see that they can be the change that they want to see. Specifically for young people of color in the audience, especially the folks that came and gave their experiences of feeling alienated,” Gatheru said.