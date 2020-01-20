× Dad, 4-year-old son shot in head in apparent accidental shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he and his father sustained gunshot wounds Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Jan. 19 in reference to a gunshot wound.

Police said responding deputies found an adult male and a boy with gunshot wounds to the head when they arrived.

A preliminary investigation by detectives found that a 36-year-old man with a concealed handgun on the small of his back was play-wrestling on a bed with his 4-year-old son.

Police said, while the two were playing, the gun fell from the father’s person and a shot was fired, striking both the father and the 4-year-old in the head.

The father and son were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The father was life-lined to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis and was expected to recover, according to police.

The 4-year-old was life-lined to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and remains in critical care.

Police said there is an active investigation into the specifics as to how the firearm was discharged.