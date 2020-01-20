AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Kent Mawhinney moved to correctional facility in Cheshire

Posted 10:15 PM, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 10:33PM, January 20, 2020

CHESHIRE -- Kent Mawhinney, a suspect in the Jennifer Dulos investigation, has been moved to a correctional facility in Cheshire.

Mawhinney was arrested on January 7 along with Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis. He is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Mawhinney was originally being held in Bridgeport department of corrections as he awaits his trial.

Mawhinney is a lawyer based in Bloomfield and represented Fotis in civil matter including a lawsuit filed by Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 20.

