Kent Mawhinney moved to correctional facility in Cheshire

CHESHIRE -- Kent Mawhinney, a suspect in the Jennifer Dulos investigation, has been moved to a correctional facility in Cheshire.
Mawhinney was arrested on January 7 along with Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis. He is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.
Mawhinney was originally being held in Bridgeport department of corrections as he awaits his trial.
Mawhinney is a lawyer based in Bloomfield and represented Fotis in civil matter including a lawsuit filed by Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother.
He is scheduled to appear in court on February 20.
