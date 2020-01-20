× Mayor of Waterbury’s daughter released from hospital after

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Maggie O’Leary, daughter of Waterbury mayor Neil O’Leary, was discharged after a deadly crash in Florida January 15.

O’Leary was traveling as part of Holy Cross women’s rowing team for a training trip.

Officials confirmed in a press conference one student died and 13 others were seriously injured in the two-car crash.

Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, died in Wednesday’s crash in Vero Beach, Florida, a day after her 20th birthday.

O’Leary was seriously injured in crash. She was released from the hospital on January 20.

It has not yet been determined what exactly caused the crash.