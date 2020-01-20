× PD: Suspicious car in Bridgeport lead police on pursuit, almost striking officer

BRIDGEPORT — Police are the lookout for suspects they say took off in a suspicious car Sunday night.

Police said they were called to Madison Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on the report of a suspicious car in the area.

When officers arrived and approached the car, police said the suspects took off and nearly struck an officer.

Bridgeport Police followed the car in pursuit, eventually heading onto Route 8 by the exit to I-95 northbound. Police said the pursuit was called off once they reached the town line.

A short time later, Stratford Police reported they had located the suspicious car on Broadbridge Avenue near Barnum Avenue.

Bridgeport Police went to help try and find the suspects with the Stratford K9 unit but were unsuccessful.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to called Bridgeport Police Tips at 203-576-TIPS.