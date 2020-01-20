AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

PD: Suspicious car in Bridgeport lead police on pursuit, almost striking officer

Posted 7:16 AM, January 20, 2020, by

BRIDGEPORT — Police are the lookout for suspects they say took off in a suspicious car Sunday night.

Police said they were called to Madison Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on the report of a suspicious car in the area.

When officers arrived and approached the car, police said the suspects took off and nearly struck an officer.

Bridgeport Police followed the car in pursuit, eventually heading onto Route 8 by the exit to I-95 northbound. Police said the pursuit was called off once they reached the town line.

A short time later, Stratford Police reported they had located the suspicious car on Broadbridge Avenue near Barnum Avenue.

Bridgeport Police went to help try and find the suspects with the Stratford K9 unit but were unsuccessful.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to called Bridgeport Police Tips at 203-576-TIPS.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.