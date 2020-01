× Police investigating an officer involved-shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Craigie Avenue in Waterbury.

It is unclear what happened prior to the shooting.

Police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. in from of Waterbury police department.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene.

State police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Waterbury. The scene is still active here on Craigie Avenue. @CT_STATE_POLICE say The New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office has requested the assistance of Central District Major Crime Squad to the scene. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Oqu9fEVSIX — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) January 20, 2020

This is a developing story.