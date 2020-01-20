× Police officers rescue residents from house fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Two police officers saved multiple residents from a house fire on January 19.

Officers Jason Bandy and Paul Vitale went to 158 Hall Street to help with an active fire.

A woman came up to the officers looking distressed. She tearfully and frantically told the officers that her family members were still inside the house.

Ignoring the black smoke pouring out of the home, Bandy and Vitale ran inside. They were able rescue the remaining family members.

“Officers Jason Bandy and Paul Vitale were forced to make a split second decision to enter 158 Hall Street to rescue the remaining residents despite the dangers posed to them for entering a fire scene without protective equipment,” said Lt. Stephen Torquati of the officers.