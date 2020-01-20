AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Radiohead launches ‘public library’ of rare EPs

Posted 8:36 AM, January 20, 2020

Thom Yorke of the British band Radiohead performs during a summer 2018 North American tour in support of the band's latest album A Moon Shaped Pool, at the United Center on July 6, 2018 in Chicago. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans can now “creep” up on some hard-to-find Radiohead songs.

On Monday the British band announced via Twitter that it was launching a “public library” which would act as an online archive for Radiohead.

The archive resides on their official site and includes rare EPs. Users are able to curate their lists of all things Radiohead being offered.

“Radiohead.com has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable,” the tweet read. ” We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative. We present: the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY.”

The library also features artwork, music videos, compilations and television performances.

Radiohead was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

