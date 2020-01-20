Savings Bank of Danbury files motion of appointment against Fotis Dulos’ construction company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- A motion of appointments of received of rents was filed against Fotis Dulos' company by the Savings Bank of Danbury January 15.

The bank filed its initial lawsuit against Dulos on December 10, 2019, against the Fore Group for $2.7 million. The property in question is 61 Sturbridge Hill Road, in New Canaan. The property along with one in Farmington, is in foreclosure.

The suit details that since Dulos has been arrested, he has not been able to properly maintain the property. The court filing from the Savings Bank of Danbury alleges Dulos doesn't have the money to pay for the utilities on the home.

The bank says a mortgage loan is more than $15,000 in default.

The bank also revealed that Dulos is now the lone employee of his real estate company Fore Group.The filing requests that a third party be named to take care of the property to pay for the utilities and to prevent the pipes from freezing.

The house currently on the market for $4.8 million through the Fore Group website.

Dulos has been embattled in numerous lawsuits varying from civil to criminal in 2019.

Dulos was arrested again on January 7 in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos.

