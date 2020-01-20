× State adds $1.1M to help combat homelessness

HARTFORD — Connecticut is providing more than $1 million to combat homelessness.

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont said last week that the funding will support the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness’ efforts to help families and individuals on the verge of homelessness.

The funds complement a $2.5 million donation Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund made last year to the Hartford-based nonprofit.

Homelessness in Connecticut decreased nearly 24% in 2019 from the prior year, according to a recent federal report.

Lamont says the added funds will come from the state Department of Housing’s current operating budget.