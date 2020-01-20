Super Bowl preps, well in advance – That’s the game plan in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – There are burgers, salads, and an array of appetizers on their extensive menu but the wing is the thing at J. Timothy’s in Plainville.

And the almighty chicken wing will stay that way for the next two weeks.

The orders begin to stream in as the Super Bowl nears and, Rino Oullet, a manager at J. Timothy’s says he expects that this year the restaurant will set an all-time wing selling record.

“Last year we were looking at 14 tons, this year 16 tons,” Oullet said.

The staff at J. Timothy’s begins their Super Bowl strategy weeks in advance and, on Super Sunday, they estimate 1,200 customers will come to pick up chicken wing orders.

Greg Gardner, the general manager at J. Timothy’s said, “this is game time for us, getting ready for the Super Bowl.”

Oullet said local teams like the Patriots are always a plus but the Super Bowl never disappoints in terms of business.

“It’s just a party for everyone to enjoy, a great game, a great day.”

For more info on J.Timothy’s, click here.