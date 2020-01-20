Suspect dead in Waterbury police shooting

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a police shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Craigie Avenue in Waterbury for a condition check. Another tenet found a bullet hole between the two units of the home.

Police said that officers responded to home and a brief struggled ensued with the person inside.

Waterbury police chief Fernando Spagnolo said that during that officers used a “deadly force.”

The person in the home was shot and later pronounced dead.

State police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Waterbury. The scene is still active here on Craigie Avenue. @CT_STATE_POLICE say The New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office has requested the assistance of Central District Major Crime Squad to the scene. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Oqu9fEVSIX — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) January 20, 2020

This is the third police shooting this month.

19 year-old Mubarak Soulemane was shot by police in West Haven on January 15and Michael Gregory was shot on January 2.

Both shootings are still under investigation.

The executive director of the ACLU, David McGuire, tweeted about the shooting saying, “Police violence is a pandemic in Connecticut.”

McGuire then finished the tweet by typing in all caps, “THIS MUST END.”

We aren't even three weeks into the year and this is the third person to die at the hands of police in 2020. Police violence is a pandemic in Connecticut. THIS MUST END. https://t.co/3Ouujlu0lJ — David McGuire 🗽 (@DavidMcGuireEsq) January 20, 2020

This is a developing story.