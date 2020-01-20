× Town of Orange Fire Marshal killed in Woodbridge crash

WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Police Department has identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal crash.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Litchfield Turnpike (Route 69), south of Downs Road.

The crash only involved one car, and police said it drove off the highway and struck a tree.

Police have identified the victim as the Town of Orange Fire Marshal, 56-year-old Timothy Smith. Smith resided in Prospect.

Police say the crash is still being investigated with the help of the Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.