AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Town of Orange Fire Marshal killed in Woodbridge crash

Posted 10:59 AM, January 20, 2020, by

Woodbridge police

WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Police Department has identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal crash.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Litchfield Turnpike (Route 69), south of Downs Road.

The crash only involved one car, and police said it drove off the highway and struck a tree.

Police have identified the victim as the Town of Orange Fire Marshal, 56-year-old Timothy Smith. Smith resided in Prospect.

Police say the crash is still being investigated with the help of the Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.