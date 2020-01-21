﻿Family of 19 year old killed by trooper in West Haven issues ultimatum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN - After meeting with State Police Commissioner James Rovella Tuesday morning, the mother of 19 year old carjacking suspect Mubarak Soulemane delivered a concise message.

“All I want is justice,” said Omo Klusum Mohammed.

The family, joined by members of the New Haven Clergy Association, demanded State Police policy changes, in the wake of Soulemane's shooting death last Wednesday, calling Trooper Brian North's actions murder and racism.

“If it’s a white kid, I don’t think, I don’t think this would happen,” said Salemanu Mohammed, an uncle of the College sophomore.

It is very difficult to see, whether it be from in car dash cameras or the State Troopers body cameras, what Trooper North saw that made him shoot Soulemane.

“He shot seven times and then he reaches in the car and said ‘I got the knife,’” said Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, of New Haven. “Did you see the knife before?”

In a press release, State Police said, "When the driver displayed a weapon (later determined to be a knife), a Trooper on scene discharged his assigned duty pistol, striking the driver."

Looking at Trooper Joshua Jackson's body camera footage, in slow motion, one can see Soulemane either reach toward the back seat or down to his right. Then, he comes forward and upward with his right arm before being shot.

We want that guy,” said Salemanu Mohammed. “I don’t want to call even his name. He has to go home. Today! By the end of the day.”

And, if Trooper North remains assigned to desk duty?

“We will be here,” Mohammed said. “We will be at his home. We'll be at Bridgeport, where he is working. We will be protesting.”

The family and the New Haven clergy association are scheduled to meet with Acting Chief State’s Attorney John J. Russotto on Wednesday morning in New Haven.

Russotto said the investigation has been reassigned to Middlesex State’s Attorney Michael A. Gailor in light of the fact that the New London State’s Attorney’s Office is overloaded with cases.

Saturday Russotto announced the decision to have the investigation conducted by Inspectors from the Division of Criminal Justice.

The underlying investigative work has historically been done by the Connecticut State Police. However, it was decided to have Division of Criminal Justice Inspectors conduct this investigation in that the use of force involved a state trooper.

"The Division of Criminal Justice again extends its condolences to the family of Mr. Soulemane, and we reiterate our intention to complete this investigation in as timely a fashion as possible,” acting Chief State’s Attorney Russotto said.