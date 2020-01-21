AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame but falls one vote short of unanimous selection

Posted 6:28 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 07:07PM, January 21, 2020

MIAMI - OCTOBER 23: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees pumps his fist after fielding a groundball hit by Luis Castillo #1 of the Florida Marlins in the first inning during game five of the Major League Baseball World Series on October 23, 2003 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK –Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame.

The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.

For the uninitiated, the career .310 hitter played his entire professional career with the New York Yankees. Jeter helped bring five World Series Championships to organization, with the most recent one being in 2009.

Jeter is a 14-time all-star and was named the World Series MVP in 2000, when the Yankees beat the New York Mets. He also was the 1996 Rookie of the Year and hold numerous other awards for his accomplishments in baseball.

Jeter’s uniform, number two, was retired by the Yankees and he was enshrined in the Yankees Monument Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.