× Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame but falls one vote short of unanimous selection

NEW YORK –Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame.

The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.

For the uninitiated, the career .310 hitter played his entire professional career with the New York Yankees. Jeter helped bring five World Series Championships to organization, with the most recent one being in 2009.

Jeter is a 14-time all-star and was named the World Series MVP in 2000, when the Yankees beat the New York Mets. He also was the 1996 Rookie of the Year and hold numerous other awards for his accomplishments in baseball.

Jeter’s uniform, number two, was retired by the Yankees and he was enshrined in the Yankees Monument Park.

Teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera on Derek Jeter: pic.twitter.com/qscSskaoGo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 21, 2020

Teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera on Derek Jeter: pic.twitter.com/qscSskaoGo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 21, 2020

Teammate Andy Pettitte on Derek Jeter: pic.twitter.com/OAiZ1E58I5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 21, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this article.