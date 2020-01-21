× Former Sacred Heart student charged with sharing intimate photos

FAIRFIELD — A former student at Sacred Heart University has been charged with sharing intimate photos of a female student without her permission.

Authorities say 20-year-old Nicholas Otto-Bernstein faces several charges including illegally disseminating intimate images. He is free on a promise to appear in court.

Police identified Otto-Bernstein as a student at the university, but a school spokesman says he has voluntarily withdrawn from the university.

A message was left with his attorney. The 20-year-old woman told police she met the suspect at an off-campus party in October and blacked out.

She later learned nude photos of her had been shared.