Former Sacred Heart student charged with sharing intimate photos
FAIRFIELD — A former student at Sacred Heart University has been charged with sharing intimate photos of a female student without her permission.
Authorities say 20-year-old Nicholas Otto-Bernstein faces several charges including illegally disseminating intimate images. He is free on a promise to appear in court.
Police identified Otto-Bernstein as a student at the university, but a school spokesman says he has voluntarily withdrawn from the university.
A message was left with his attorney. The 20-year-old woman told police she met the suspect at an off-campus party in October and blacked out.
She later learned nude photos of her had been shared.
