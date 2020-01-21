AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Fotis Dulos’ lawyer moves to waive probable cause hearing

Posted 3:38 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:44PM, January 21, 2020

STAMFORD — In an effort to seek a speedy trial, Fotis Dulos’ lawyer Norm Pattis, will waive their right to a probable cause hearing.

“Holding a probable cause hearing after a judge has already found probably cause by signing a warrant benefits only the state,” said Pattis.

Pattis told FOX61 that such a hearing will only benefit the prosecutors. Pattis is hopeful that the murder trial will take place in the fall.

“We are trying to get this case ready for trial as quickly as possible,” said Pattis. ” Waiving this hearing gets us on step closer to trial, a trial we hope will take place in September.”

Dulos was arrested on January 7, along with Kent Mawhinney and Michelle Troconis, in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.