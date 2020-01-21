× Fotis Dulos’ lawyer moves to waive probable cause hearing

STAMFORD — In an effort to seek a speedy trial, Fotis Dulos’ lawyer Norm Pattis, will waive their right to a probable cause hearing.

“Holding a probable cause hearing after a judge has already found probably cause by signing a warrant benefits only the state,” said Pattis.

Pattis told FOX61 that such a hearing will only benefit the prosecutors. Pattis is hopeful that the murder trial will take place in the fall.

“We are trying to get this case ready for trial as quickly as possible,” said Pattis. ” Waiving this hearing gets us on step closer to trial, a trial we hope will take place in September.”

Dulos was arrested on January 7, along with Kent Mawhinney and Michelle Troconis, in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24.