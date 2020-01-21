AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Hall & Oats, Squeeze, K.T. Tunstall to play Foxwoods in May

Posted 10:33 AM, January 21, 2020, by

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: (L-R) Daryl Hall and John Oates of Hall & Oates perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 2, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

One of the best selling duos of all time will go on tour later this year and make a stop at Foxwoods in May.

Hall & Oats, whose hits include include “Rich Girl,”  “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),”  “Maneater” and “Out of Touch,” will appear with  Squeeze and K.T. Tunstall on May 15 and 16. The tour is part of a 32 date tour of North America.

Pre-sale for VIP and general tickets start today and extend through Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, January 24th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.