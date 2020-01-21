× Hall & Oats, Squeeze, K.T. Tunstall to play Foxwoods in May

One of the best selling duos of all time will go on tour later this year and make a stop at Foxwoods in May.

Hall & Oats, whose hits include include “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch,” will appear with Squeeze and K.T. Tunstall on May 15 and 16. The tour is part of a 32 date tour of North America.

Pre-sale for VIP and general tickets start today and extend through Thursday, January 23rd at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, January 24th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.