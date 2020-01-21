× Man suffers serious injuries in Putnam crash

PUTNAM — A man suffered serious injuries as a result of a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Woodstock Avenue (Route 171) and West Thompson Road.

One man was taken to UMASS Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries. The road was closed until 8:30 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565 or information can be sent through our website at http://www.putnampolice.com.