Middlesex State’s Attorney to investigate West Haven police shooting

The Middlesex State’s Attorney announced on January 21, that Michael Gailor was assigned to lead the investigation in the deadly West Haven shooting.

Mubarak Soulemane was shot and killed by police on January 15, after a police chase him from Norwalk to West Haven. Police said that the Soulemane had tried to steal an IPhone and then stole a car.

The inspectors from the Division of Criminal Justice assumed control of the investigation on January 18. Historically, State Police have investigated officer-involved shootings.

“In that the circumstances of this investigation have changed significantly with the assignment of the investigatory work to the Division’s Inspectors, and considering the current caseload of the New London State’s Attorney’s Office, it is prudent that this matter now be assigned to another State’s Attorney,” acting Chief State’s Attorney Russotto added.

New London State’s Attorney Michael L. Regan was initially assigned to the investigation but is currently preparing for the start of a trial involving 2017 Griswold homicides.