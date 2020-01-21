Mostly sunny, cold Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just like yesterday, today will be cold and sunny. This week will stay quiet in the weather department with a stretch of sunny days and a slow warming trend. High temperatures go from the 20s today, to the 30s tomorrow, and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. This time of year, there can often be big storms around the northeast, and this week will be totally tranquil.

Our dry streak ends this weekend when we're on the WEATHER WATCH for rain/snow or a little bit of both. Elevation looks to play a role with more snow potential in the hills and less in the valleys and shoreline. Both days this weekend could be wet/white and will likely impact travel plans. We'll keep you posted every step of the way.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 25-31.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low temperatures in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Chance for rain/snow/mix. High: 35-42.

SUNDAY: Chance for rain/snow/mix. High: 35-42.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli