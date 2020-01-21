One of the officers shot and killed in Honolulu had previously responded to suspect’s home, video shows

The suspect in a deadly shooting that left two Honolulu police officers dead faced multiple legal complaints from his neighbors and had at least one interaction with one of the slain officers.

Jerry Hanel is suspected of fatally shooting Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama when the officers responded to a call for a woman who needed help at a home in Waikiki Sunday.

He is still unaccounted for after a fire broke out at the home the officers had been called to, destroying seven homes.

Body camera footage released by the suspect’s attorney, Jonathan Burge, Monday shows an interaction between Hanel and Enriquez last year.

Body worn camera shows the suspect interact with police

In the video taken on May 28, 2019, Enriquez can be seen standing next to Hanel. She does not speak in the video.

According to the exchange between the officer wearing the camera and Hanel, at least four officers responded to the home after Hanel called 911 to make a complaint.

The officer wearing the camera, who is not named, says “Jerry, come outside,” indicating that he is familiar with Hanel.

After Hanel exits the house, the officer tells him that he is misusing 911 and threatens to arrest Hanel if makes another false report.

Hanel tells the officer there are people in cars but the officer tells him there is no one there.

The officer also tells Hanel to stop calling dispatchers names.

Legal complaints against the suspect

Hanel had multiple legal complaints against him, according to documents from the Honolulu District Court.

At least four people had requested restraining orders against Hanel due to harassment, records show.

One request for a restraining order against Hanel was made by Rebecca Atkinson. She told CNN affiliate KHON, “He was doing harmless things, but it all adds up to harassment. So I wanted to have the restraining order in place.”

In August 2018, Hanel was ordered by a judge to stay clear of Atkinson for three years, according to court records obtained by CNN, but Atkinson tells KHON she never had to call police after the restraining order was filed.

Hanel was also facing eviction from his home in the Diamond Head area of Honolulu for failure to pay rent, a lawsuit filed by the landlord shows.

Burge told CNN that his client was facing eviction from his landlord after she returned to Hawaii. Hanel had arranged to live on the property and perform maintenance work, Burge said.

All of the injunctions in the cases against Hanel are under appeal, Burge said, including an order that he pay more than $4,000 in attorney’s fees to the people who brought the complaints against him.

Police Chief Susan Ballard told reporters in a Sunday night press conference that the police department will not stop searching for Hanel until they are able to confirm that his remains were in the fire.