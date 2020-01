Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- A woman was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night.

Police said that incident happened at 333 Talcottville Road.

Woman struck suffered fatal injuries.

Route 83 is closed between Dobson and Marlins Road.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police have not released the identified yet.

Update: Car versus pedestrian crash at 333 Talcottville Rd is fatal. Vehicle remained at scene and police are interviewing operator. Adult female pedestrian pronounced dead at scene. Route 83 remains closed for reconstruction. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) January 22, 2020

Police, Fire, EMS are on scene of serious injury car versus pedestrian at 333 Talcottville Rd with life threatening injuries. Route 83 is closed between Dobson and Marlins Roads. Reconstruction team responding — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) January 22, 2020

This is a developing story.