Police release identities of suspect and officer in Waterbury police shooting
WATERBURY — State Police have released the names of the suspect and officer involved in the January 20 police shooting.
The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Waterbury resident Edward Gendron.
The officer involved with the shooting was identified as Ronald Tompkins, who has been a member of the Waterbury police department since 1989.
The property owner called police stating the neighbor of 81 Craigie Avenue had found a suspected bullet hole in their wall/ceiling.
The arriving police officer met with the Gendron at home.
Police said a gun was displayed.
An altercation ensued between the Tompkins and Gendron.
Police said that during the fight, Tompkins fired his gun.
Medical services were summoned; however, paramedics on scene pronounced the resident deceased.