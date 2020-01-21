Police release identities of suspect and officer in Waterbury police shooting

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
January 21, 2020

WATERBURY — State Police have released the names of the suspect and officer involved in the January 20 police shooting.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Waterbury resident Edward Gendron.

The officer involved with the shooting was identified as Ronald Tompkins, who has been a member of the Waterbury police department since 1989.

The property owner called police stating the neighbor of 81 Craigie Avenue had found a suspected bullet hole in their wall/ceiling.

The arriving police officer met with the Gendron at home.

Police said a gun was displayed.

An altercation ensued between the Tompkins and Gendron.

Police said that during the fight, Tompkins fired his gun.

Medical services were summoned; however, paramedics on scene pronounced the resident deceased.

 

