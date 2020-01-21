Protesters call for troopers job; call West Haven officer-involved shooting unjust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - Protesters marched in New Haven to protest the killing of 19-year-old Murbarak Soulemane.The chants from the steps of City Hall were clear, "Justice for Mubi."

"I’m angry. It's something that happens across the United States over and over again with different black boys. It’s the same story with a different name," said Soulemane's close friend Kira Ortoleva.

Family, friends and city leaders spoke to the large crowd describing a call for justice.

"Above all he didn’t deserve to die in the manner in which he did," said a family member of Soulemane.

Ortoleva says Soulemane took her in when she had nowhere else to go. She says the botched robbery attempt and alleged carjacking in Norwalk where a surprise to her. She felt that for a man she says was calling 2020 his year, he deserved his day in court.

"I’d be fine if he got arrested but I believe that the state troopers killed him too early," said Ortoleva.

Protesters marched to the New Haven Police station in protest of the actions of State Police that they felt were racist.

"They probably would have been tasered. They probably would’ve been pepper-sprayed but they probably would not have been shot dead," said Tark Auoadi of CAIR Connecticut.

Authorites say those shots came from Trooper Brian North after Soulemane led State Police on a high-speed chase that ended in West Haven. Soulemane appears to reach for his waistband and pull out a knife seconds before shots were fired.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker recognized that even though the incident didn’t occur in New Haven its police will continue to uphold the high level of standards they have set for themselves.

"We must do better and our police department is committed to doing better," said Mayor Elicker.

Earlier, Soulemane’s family met with State Police Commissioner James Rovella to discuss numerous topics including justice for Mubi.

"He needs to step out until we go on with the investigation," said Soulemane's mother Omo Klusum Mohamed.

Rev. Boise Kimber says Trooper North has been placed on desk duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The bottom line is North murdered someone. What do murderers do? You prosecute them and they go to jail," said Rev. Kimber.

Rev. Kimber says they discussed with the state police about their de-escalation training and affirmative action plan. Both of which he says should be improved. They are also calling for the US Attorney’s office to take over the case because they don’t trust the state to investigate the state police.

A memorial service will be held for Soulemane on Saturday.