AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Report: Rhode Island DOT slashes truck toll revenue spending by over 50%

Posted 3:05 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 05:36PM, January 21, 2020

PROVIDENCE -- The Governor of Rhode Island Gina Raimondo's proposed budget showed a 66% cut in expected toll revenue spending for the current 2019-20 fiscal year.

According to WPRI, the state expected to spending about $25 million on transportation from toll revenue by June 30. Instead, projections show just about $8.5 million.

Rhode Island officials note that only five of 12 planned toll gantries are currently in operation, because of delays. Raimondo's 2020-21 budget accounts for $47 million to be generated by the program once the additional gantries are completed.

Rhode Island recently started truck only tolls in 2018 as part of their "RhodeWorks" 10 year 5-billion dollar transportation plan passed in 2016.

Connecticut, in its own toll debate, has considered truck only tolls.

Truck only tolls was an idea Governor Lamont floated back on the campaign trail, only to scrap the idea 38 days later.

On January 12, Lamont held public meetings on the toll debate across the state. The goal was to allow residents to ask questions about the $21 million transportation project.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.