Report: Rhode Island DOT slashes truck toll revenue spending by over 50%

PROVIDENCE -- The Governor of Rhode Island Gina Raimondo's proposed budget showed a 66% cut in expected toll revenue spending for the current 2019-20 fiscal year.

According to WPRI, the state expected to spending about $25 million on transportation from toll revenue by June 30. Instead, projections show just about $8.5 million.

Rhode Island officials note that only five of 12 planned toll gantries are currently in operation, because of delays. Raimondo's 2020-21 budget accounts for $47 million to be generated by the program once the additional gantries are completed.

Rhode Island recently started truck only tolls in 2018 as part of their "RhodeWorks" 10 year 5-billion dollar transportation plan passed in 2016.

Connecticut, in its own toll debate, has considered truck only tolls.

Truck only tolls was an idea Governor Lamont floated back on the campaign trail, only to scrap the idea 38 days later.

On January 12, Lamont held public meetings on the toll debate across the state. The goal was to allow residents to ask questions about the $21 million transportation project.