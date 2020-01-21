× Shelton Police: Trio stole comic books worth $250,000

SHELTON — Shelton police have arrested three men in connection with the theft of comic books worth $250,000.

On Tuesday, police arrested was James Wadsworth Sr., 49. of Ansonia, James Wadsworth Jr, 30, of Ansonia and Saul Salazar, 32, of Shelton. The three were charged with Larceny 1st Degree and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 1st Degree. The three were each held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior court.

Police said in July the investigating the theft of 500 rare collectible comic book, from a storage unit in Shelton. Detectives found that some of the books were sold to a comic book store in New Haven by the three men.

The remainder of the books have been recovered.