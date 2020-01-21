Shoreline police departments team up for diaper drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD - A number of shoreline police departments along with State Police are coming together to help those in need.

Diapers are not a typical item you think of when you're thinking about a drive, but it's an item families struggle to pay for. Diapers are one of the biggest stress factors for families in need who can't afford them.

That's why Bare Necessities Inc is working to help those families. They've teamed up with state police Troop F and Guilford, Clinton, Madison, Branford and North Branford police departments to hold a diaper drive.

"This package here is probably about $9 and there are 25 diapers in here and as a size 5 the babies need about 6 diapers a day at least. So the average cost of diapers for one baby is $100 dollars a month," said Tina Bascom of Bare Necessities INC.

This is also a way for local police departments to give back to the communities they serve.

"This is a proactive approach to policing, we're trying to reach out to our communities. We're here for more than enforcement, we're here to make our communities better," said Vincent DeMaio, Chief of Police, Clinton.

Bare Necessities Inc works with local food pantries to get these items out to families in need. Diapers are not covered under SNAP benefits. "There's no government assistance that covers diapers, it's considered a luxury item or a non-essential," said Bascom.

You can drop off diapers and wipes in the lobby at any of those police department now through February 15th .

